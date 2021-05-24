Multiple emergency service vehicles including air ambulance on scene following a three-vehicle collision in Tottington

Multiple emergency service vehicles are on scene following a three-vehicle collision in Tottington.

The collision has taken place on Market Street close to the junction with Sunnybower Street & Laurel Street.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed three vehicles had been involved in the collision at around 5 pm this evening.

Only minor injuries have been reported.

An air ambulance was spotted landing at nearby Towns Meadow Park, but has since left the scene.

Roads remain open in the area as GMP control the flow of traffic, but delays are expected throughout the evening.

Follow our live blog below for the latest updates…

(Lead Image Credit: Brian Peters)