Multi-shopping centre owners intu enter administration

Intu, who own many shopping centres across the UK including the Trafford Centre are to enter administration.

In a statement on the Intu Group website, they said: “Further to the announcement made earlier today, intu properties plc (“intu”) announces that application is being made for James Robert Tucker, Michael Robert Pink and David John Pike of KPMG LLP to be appointed as joint administrators (the “Administrators”) to intu and several other key central entities in the intu Group. The appointment is expected to become effective shortly.”

29 million people visit the Intu Trafford Centre every year and are concerned of it’s closures but the retail giants have confirmed that shopping centres will continue to operate, adding on there website: “Underlying group operating companies remain unaffected and all shopping centres are continuing to trade. The intu Group’s relationships with its tenants are with these operating companies, not the companies entering administration.

The shopping centre operating companies have or are expected to enter into transitional services agreements with the Administrators of the central entities to ensure continuity of service provision by the central entities to the individual shopping centres.”

More to follow…