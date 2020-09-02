MP Calls on Bury Council to Extend Free Parking

Bury Council has been urged to extend free parking in the town centre until January of next year at the earliest by the local Member of Parliament, James Daly. The move is part of local Conservatives plan to increase footfall and support local shops, businesses and the market.

Parking charges in Bury town centre have been suspended since March with pay and display machines having been covered and signs erected to inform the public of the suspension.

In March a council spokesman was quoted as stating, ‘We have had requests from businesses who have key workers still in the field and needing to park. This is a goodwill gesture from the council to ease burdens at this very difficult time for everyone.’ A move supported by all local politicians.

However, Bury Council Cabinet are due to discuss parking in the town centre on the 2nd of September, where they are expected to reintroduce charges. Bury Council have now received an additional £169,235 from the Government as part of their ‘Reopening High Streets Safely Fund’, but more can be done locally to provide a competitive trading environment by encouraging shoppers to take advantage of the brilliant local businesses based in Bury town centre.

Cafes, shops and restaurants across Bury town centre have implemented robust safety measures as well as track and trace systems and are safe places to visit with no evidence of coronavirus transmission from commercial or retail premises. Footfall remains slow, and the reintroduction of parking charges are a clear inhibitor to people returning to the town centre.

James Daly commented ‘we must all do everything we can to support all business in Bury town centre who have experienced unprecedented hardships over the past several months. Market traders and many business owners based in the town centre with whom I have spoken are appalled at this decision by our local council and hope it will not be implemented.’

Melanie Filidoro manager of Leckenby’s Tea Room in the Millgate commented ‘I think it would be a grave error to the town of Bury to reintroduce parking charges, especially immediately after concluding the ‘Eat out to help out’ scheme. Bury is already struggling with a severe lack of trade on the ‘non offer’ days, this introduction of charges would have a significant detrimental impact on business. One which we could ill afford to suffer. We also need the coaches to be returning as soon as possible, the footfall from these visitors generates so much income for the traders in Bury. This lack of footfall will be compounded, should these charges be reintroduced at this present time.’

The Conservative Group on Bury Council, of which Mr Daly is a member, have put forward a motion for the September Full Council Meeting calling on the Labour Council to introduce a range of measures to encourage residents to ‘shop safe, shop local and support our high streets’.

Cllr Nick Jones, Leader of Bury Conservative Group commented. ‘Bury Council should not reintroduce parking charges. We need to encourage shoppers to visit our local high streets and help revive our local economy. Businesses on our high streets, business parks and markets operating throughout the borough have suffered greatly as a result of Covid-19. We should do our level best to support out local businesses in the months ahead.’

Mr Daly further commented ‘whilst I welcomed the 2 month rent free period for our market traders, more needs to be done to offer support. Bury Market is famous nationally and we have a duty, as the towns representatives, to do everything we can to support it. I have spoken to many traders who are deeply concerned that the return of parking charges but I also urge the ruling Labour Group to consider a further rent free period for stall holders as many are making very little money at this time.’