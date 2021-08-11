More than 90 streets in Bury to be improved over the next month

Scores of streets across Bury are to benefit in the latest phase of the council’s highways investment programme.

Work will start on 16 August and finish on 3 September, during which more than 90 roads will be improved: for a full list, see https://www.bury.gov.uk/index.aspx?articleid=15606

Surface dressing is a preventative maintenance treatment used to seal the existing road surface to prevent water damage, improve the surface texture and prolong the life of the road.

It is a quick, efficient and cost-effective method that involves spraying the road with bitumen followed by a layer of stone chippings which are pressed into the road surface by a roller.

Vehicular access to properties will be maintained whenever possible, but it may be limited when the road surface across driveways is being replaced. Pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.

Councillor Alan Quinn, cabinet member for the environment, climate change and operations, said: “The condition of our roads is one of the most important issues for local residents. We should receive around £6m per year from the Department of Transport for Bury’s highway network of 660km: but since 2010 we’ve actually received around £2m. That’s why we’ve taken advantage of historically low-interest rates and borrowed £20m to invest in our roads at a strategic and local level.”