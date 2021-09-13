More than 1,000 roles available for jobseekers at PROGRESS21 Careers

Jobseekers in Bury are being urged to register for a careers’ event where more than 1,000 jobs from some of the region’s largest employers will be on offer.

Sixty employers will be exhibiting at PROGRESS21 Careers, which takes place at Manchester Central on September 23.

The event is being designed to appeal to everyone whether they are unemployed, furloughed, looking for a career change, a chance to upskill or to take the next step in their career.

Among the employers taking part will be NHS Professionals, M&S, Talk Talk, Royal Air Force, Network Rail and a range of hotels, including The Lowry Hotel and Hotel Football.

In total, more than 1,000 current and prospective jobs will be on offer across the city-region including roles such as care workers, ambulance drivers, administrators and housekeepers.

In addition, local businesses will also be offering an opportunity to win prizes for those attending, which will range from restaurant experiences to shopping vouchers, smart phones and technology*.

Organisations such as Citizens Advice and Job Centre Plus will be on hand to support people with health, well-being and personal finance, while Barfection will be running mocktail making masterclasses and highlighting some of the opportunities available within bars, hotels and restaurants across Greater Manchester.

PROGESS21 is Greater Manchester’s one-day conference focusing on careers, businesses and the city-region’s global ambition, taking place at Manchester Central on Thursday, September 23.

Alongside the careers fair, the large-scale ‘in person’ event will also feature PROGRESS21 Business offering specialist insight and practical support for businesses’ post-pandemic recovery and growth and PROGRESS21 Global, which will bring Greater Manchester together to promote the city-region on the global stage to attract investors and visitors.

One of the many firms exhibiting, participating and bringing job opportunities to PROGRESS21 is SUEZ Recycling and Recovery UK.

Karen Thompson, Partnership and Social Value Coordinator at SUEZ, said: “We’re passionate about the environment, our people, and the communities that we serve. This is why we’re delighted to be supporting PROGRESS21 where our team can meet with potential candidates looking for opportunities to join us.”

Michelle Leeson, Managing Director for GC Employment, said: “PROGRESS21 is about Greater Manchester’s recovery and the future success of our city-region. Key to this is supporting people across Greater Manchester into the right jobs and this event will offer those opportunities.

“So, whether you are unemployed, furloughed or simply looking for a new challenge, I’d encourage you to get involved and explore the opportunities available, as well as the wide range of advice, guidance and practical help available through specialist organisations.”

You can register to attend for free via the PROGRESS21 website: https://progress21.co.uk/