More Buses, More Often – Bus firm Rosso reveals its plans to welcome everyone back on board

North West bus operator Rosso has unveiled its plan to return many of its services to full pre-lockdown timetables as it follows the Government’s roadmap to reopen the economy.

As non-essential shops and services prepare to reopen and many people look forward to beginning their own return to normal, the bus firm plans to increase its main services back to pre-pandemic levels.

From Sunday, 11 April 2021, the following service changes will apply:

464: Accrington – Rawtenstall – Bacup – Rochdale: Back to pre-lockdown timetable.

Trax: Bury – Rochdale: Service returns to pre-lockdown timetable.

Tottington Line: Bury – Tottington: Service continues to use the current timetable.

Witchway: Burnley – Rawtenstall – Manchester: Service increased to run every 20 minutes on Saturdays and every 30 minutes on Sundays. Monday to Friday times remain as they are now.

Irwell Line: Bury – Rawtenstall – Burnley and Blackburn: Pre-lockdown times, with a new Sunday route on 483 in Rawtenstall via Newchurch Road instead of Staghills Road

Lakeline: Rochdale – Littleborough: Lakeline 458 will run every evening with a bus every hour from Rochdale through Wardle, Smithy Bridge and Hollingworth Lake to Littleborough, Shore and Stansfield. This brings back evening buses to these areas for the first time in many years.

Bury Bolts B1: Bury – Peel Brow: Minor afternoon timetable changes Monday to Friday to improve reliability. Buses B2 and B4 continue to use current times.

Rochdale Runners: All Rochdale Runners routes continue to use current times.

Rossendale Rovers 7: Rawtenstall – Bacup – Todmorden: New times, with the afternoon school journey from Todmorden High School running earlier at the school’s request. Rossendale Rovers 8, 10, 11, 12 & 13 continue to use current times.

The 6: Rochdale – Kirkholt: New evening timetable with a bus every hour.

273: Rawtenstall – Bolton: Service continues to use current times.

435: Rochdale – Shaw – Buckstones: Service continues to use the current timetable.

480: Bolton – Hawkshaw – Bury: Service continues to use current times.

510: Bury – Bolton: Evening service replaced by new service 511 run by Vision Bus on behalf of Transport for Greater Manchester.

Further changes from Sunday, 16 May 2021 will see Witchway return to pre-lockdown timetables except for late-night journeys on Friday and Saturday nights, which will resume from Friday, 25 June 2021 to support the reopening of evening venues.

Rosso CEO Alex Hornby said: “We’re working hard now to get everything ready for an amazing staycation summer, as we all look forward to getting out and about more often.

“We’ve always been proud to say that our buses are clean, safe and ready to go, and we know maintaining the highest standards is vital to making sure everyone who travels can do so confidently. Each of our buses receives an overnight deep clean, using virucidal fog proven to be highly effective, while our teams are ready at our bus stations to hop on board and clean touch points throughout the day.

“Our buses play a critical role in supporting the reopening of the North West’s economy, and we can’t wait to welcome our customers back to our clean and safe buses as lockdown eases, shops reopen and many of us start to return to normal.”

The Rosso team is producing printed timetables and updated information at bus stops ahead of the changes, while information on timetables, tickets and more is instantly available online at: https://www.transdevbus.co.uk/rosso and on the Transdev Go app.