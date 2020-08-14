Monitoring of Covid guidelines in pubs and businesses in Bury.

Patrols of pubs and restaurants are among the measures taken to ensure that newly-reopened businesses are keeping to the Covid-19 guidelines.

Officers from licensing, trading standards and environmental health have been visiting hundreds of premises across the borough, offering advice and taking enforcement action when necessary.

The public protection team has dealt with around 450 issues since the lockdown started: ranging from premises being open when they shouldn’t have been, businesses needing advice on keeping Covid secure, and complaints about PPE and social distancing in premises.

One of most recent operations took place on Friday night when officers visited 21 premises in Tottington, Ramsbottom, Whitefield, Prestwich, Radcliffe and Bury town centre to check compliance (more below).

Councillor Jane Black, cabinet member for the cultural economy, said: “I have every sympathy with bars, shops and restaurants who were forced to close during the lockdown and face huge financial difficulties, with many local people’s jobs put in jeopardy.

“We’ve been taking what some call the ‘4 Es’ approach – Engage, Explain, Educate and Enforce – to ensure that everyone can reopen safely and get back in business. However, we will take sanctions such as serving a prohibition notice or a fine when rules are broken.

“Overall we are very pleased with the response of the business community, the great majority of whom have taken the necessary measures to make their premises Covid-compliant, keep their customers safe and stop the virus spreading.

“This approach has worked so far, and we will continue to work with licensed premises to rectify problems rather than order closure. However, we will take that sanction if the problems persist.

“We are currently in the process of recruiting staff to conduct spot checks and ‘mystery shopping’ trips to ensure the regulations are observed.”

The council is responsible for ensuring that premises are operating in accordance with the Covid-19 safety guidelines – any breaches by concerned public can be reported at the email address Licensing@bury.gov.uk for pubs and bars and at commercial@bury.gov.uk for wider businesses.

Complaints regarding breaches of the law, such as households meeting each other indoors or in private gardens, should be reported to the police through their 111 number.

A snapshot – an evening patrol last Friday:

Licensing officers visited 21 premises in Tottington, Ramsbottom, Whitefield, Prestwich, Radcliffe and Bury town centre between 5.30pm to 00.45am.

The 21 comprised 1 club, 5 pubs, 11 bars, 3 bars/restaurants and 1 off licence that was selling alcohol to be consumed on tables and chairs outside.

Donna Ball, executive director of operations at Bury Council, said: “On the whole we found the venues well run and adhering to guidelines. We asked questions regarding contract tracing, cleaning regimes and looked at how the tables and customers were spaced out, both inside the premises and in beer gardens.

“While a good response in general was found, officers addressed a pub in Radcliffe as their contract tracing was poor, with tables far too close together. They were given advice to remove some tables and ensure furniture was at least 1m apart and to ensure that staff were asking customers for details for contact tracing, not just relying on them writing in a book. A revisit will be arranged to ensure this remains adhered too.

“Another pub was a revisit following a poor visit on the weekend following reopening where there a number of issues and a warning letter was therefore issued.

“Both premises gave the reason that customers were reluctant to give details, but it’s up to all of us to take this seriously and even consider not letting them in if they don’t.

“There were no major issues in Ramsbottom, especially in Square Street which has been sectioned off for restaurant customers to sit outside. This innovative scheme, pulled together quickly by local business and Bury Council, is working well with a Covid-safe environment observed.

“In Bury town centre: most of the public house premises were adhering , with proper table spacing and contact tracing arrangements, an occupancy limit and table service. However, 50% of cafes and restaurants that received an unannounced visit were given stronger advice on contact tracing recording and will receive follow-up contacts now to ensure they have adhered.

“There were a few problems experienced in the evening in the town centre with people waiting outside public houses premises who were not socially distancing and this will be addressed as further visits are planned by public protection officers and the police over the coming weeks to follow up.”