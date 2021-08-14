Mobile Covid vax clinics in Radcliffe next week

Two pop-up vax clinics will be held in Radcliffe next week to make it even easier for local residents to get their jabs.

The ‘vax van’ will be located outside Radcliffe Market Hall on Blackburn Street on Friday and Saturday (20 and 21 August).

Both clinics are open from 11am to 3pm, and no appointment is needed – just show up.

They will be offering first doses of the Pfizer vaccine to anyone aged 18 and over who lives, works or studies in the borough of Bury. Second doses will be offered to those who had their first jab eight weeks or more ago.

Young people who are within three months of their 18th birthday are also welcome – please bring ID to avoid any delays.

Further pop-up clinics are being planned for Whitefield and Prestwich.

For the latest list of vaccination clinics across Bury, go to https://www.bury.gov.uk/index.aspx?articleid=15987

The latest figures show that 130,562 people across Bury have now had one dose of the vaccination, and 112,780 of them have had both jabs.

All young people aged 16 and 17 will soon be invited to receive a Covid vaccination, and parents and carers of eligible children will be contacted in the coming weeks.

Advice and support on all matters related to coronavirus can be found on the council’s website: www.bury.gov.uk