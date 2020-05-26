MISSING: Can you help police find a missing man from Bury?

John Woodman, 56, was last seen on Spring Vale Drive, Tottington at around 10.30 pm on Friday 22 May 2020.

He is described as being approximately 6ft 2in tall and of a medium build.

John may be wearing a yellow t-shirt, blue tracksuit bottoms and trainers. It’s believed he was driving a blue Ford Galaxy registration FG62 UFJ, which has been found near Wayoh reservoir outside the Black Bull Inn on Bolton Road, Edgeworth.

He left his mobile phone and bank card at home and officers are becoming increasingly concerned for John and want to make sure he is safe and well.

Chief Inspector Jane Morgan, of GMP’s Bury district, said yesterday: “John’s family and ourselves are understandably concerned for him so we would like to appeal directly to John or anyone else with information about his whereabouts to contact us as soon as possible.

“Members of the public may have seen teams of specialist officers carrying out extensive enquiries and searches.

“Whilst these are ongoing, I would encourage anyone who is out and about to contact police without delay if they see or hear anything which may assist us.”

Anyone with information about John’s whereabouts is asked to contact Greater Manchester Police on 0161 856 8163.