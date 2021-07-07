Mill Gate Shopping Centre launches TikTok campaign

Two years ago, the word ‘TikTok’ would probably have been met with a confused face and perhaps the suggestion of a small mint? However, in 2021 TikTok is known as the ultimate online hub for viral video content for people of all ages and cultures, either creating or viewing anything from family prank videos to national known skits to global dance challenges.

In Bury, Mill Gate shopping centre have been waiting in the wings to launch their latest exciting campaign; TikTokTurf. An exclusive space where local ‘TikTokers’ and content creators can visit and make their own original viral video content. The space has 4 main areas which the public can use as back drops for their content; the main piece being a bespoke, botanical based mural bringing colour into the room, which also features the classic Manchester Bee illustration. Alongside this is a graffiti #lovewall, a chalk wall which can be customised and a green screen for completely ownable content!

For the murals, Mill Gate commissioned Amy Coney, a Manchester based artist who specialises in bespoke murals, oil paintings and a plethora of other projects. Including the #westandtogether Bee wall and #beelove painting which were both dedicated to raising money and awareness following the Manchester Arena attack. https://www.amyconey.com/

Kirsty Williams, Mill Gate centre manager commented, “We have been wanting to do something like this for a while, however we wanted to ensure we did it at a time where it was safe for the local community to participate. Our aim was to bring the online trend in to an offline experience and we cannot wait to see how our community uses their imagination to do this.”

Some of the Mill Gate team and retailers are avid fans and creators of online content, @officialtiktoktom as his followers know him, who commented “It’s great to see such an engaging and innovative concept. Many people joined TikTok to have that feeling of community at a time when we couldn’t be together. Now it will be great to see people creating content together just because it’s fun!’

The space is open for the public to use during centre opening hours and is completely free to use. The team at Mill Gate want to make sure customers and staff are kept safe at all times, so have also included some ‘house rules’ to ensure safety measures at met. This includes using the dedicated hand sanitizer and keeping socially distanced.

So, if you are an avid ‘TikToker’ or just fancy trying something new, head on down to Mill Gate shopping centre and visit TikTokTurf. Plus follow @millgatebury on social media to see what content they will be creating in the upcoming weeks!