Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following stabbing in Middleton

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a stabbing at Middleton Shopping Centre.

Police were called to reports of a stabbing there at around 12.50 pm this afternoon (Saturday).

A man in his 40s has been taken to hospital in a serious but non-life-threatening condition for treatment to stab wounds.

A knife has been recovered from close to the scene.

Chief Inspector Trevor Harrison said: “It is quite shocking that an incident such has this has taken place in broad daylight in the middle of a busy Saturday, and at this time we are unsure for the motive behind this senseless attack and exactly who was involved.

“Thankfully, despite suffering five suspected stab wounds, the victim is in hospital to receive treatment in a stable condition and we will do our best to support him during his recovery.

“Our detectives are working at the scene and are expected to do so for the remainder of the day. While this may cause disruption, it is vital that a thorough investigation takes place, and with that I appeal to anyone with information or video footage to contact us with as much detail as they possibly can.”

Information can be passed to police online, if able, via https://crowd.in/mFRZVv, or by calling 101 quoting incident 1659 of 14/08/2021. Details can be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.