Metrolink services returning to normal following earlier ‘severe delays’ across the network due to tram fault

Metrolink services are returning to normal following earlier ‘severe delays’ due to tram fault.

Delays were in place across the network.

TFGM said the earlier fault was due to some vehicles having “pantograph damage”

Trams were moving at a reduced speed due to the fault.

Minor delays are still affecting passengers journey’s but services are returning to normal.

TFGM added: ” Ticket acceptance has now ended on all bus services.”

There were delays throughout the day on Saturday due to overhead line problems at Cornbrook.