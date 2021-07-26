Metrolink planning to operate normal weekday service tomorrow following ‘damage to over 40 trams’

Following repairs throughout the day, the Metrolink operator, KeolisAmey Metrolink (KAM), is planning to operate a normal weekday timetable tomorrow, Tuesday 27 July, subject to driver availability.

Damage to over 40 trams was reported during the morning rush hour.

KAM continues to carry out a detailed examination of the network – the largest light rail system in the UK – and while the cause of the damage to the trams remains under investigation, additional measures have been put in place to return more trams to the network and operate a normal service.

TfGM’s Interim Head of Operations, Alex Cropper, said: “I’d like to apologise to everyone who has travelled and whose journey has been inconvenienced by the much-reduced service today.

“KAM’s engineering staff and other colleagues have been working throughout the day and are planning to launch a normal weekday service tomorrow.

“However, like many other transport operators, they are still managing high levels of absences due to coronavirus and all available staff are working very hard to keep people moving as best they can, and I’d encourage people to still plan ahead and check before making their journey tomorrow.”

The latest information and updates are available from @MCRMetrolink and the TfGM website.