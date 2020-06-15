Meet the team that love rescuing birds, Ainsworth Wildlife Rescue and the main man Patrick Jackson

The Ainsworth Wildlife Rescue team loves nothing more than rehabilitating local wildlife and their lead volunteer Patrick Jackson has big ambitions for his greatest passion. Looking after a wide range of bird species, the rescue team are looking to up sticks from looking after animals in their garden to starting up in the Greater Manchester countryside.

Patrick first took an interest in natures finest creatures over 5 five years ago and now has big aims for expanding his local love affair. Looking after birds at the far end of his house is not an option anymore.

“In the coming weeks, we are after a suitable site to look after wildlife. This could be as basic as a plot of land to care for the animals as this is vital for our expansion to care for the birds. Our aim is to set up a funding site for our fellow community to help us locate a new headquarter type place so we can look after more wildlife”.

The efforts put into protecting nature at Ainsworth Wildlife Rescue are more than meets the eye. The knowledge his team have in protecting and treating local reserves is remarkable.

“When we take injured wildlife in we carry out a whole range of checks to see what the problem might be. Then we start the process of rehabilitating them. Some processes are easier than others. For example, if they have a broken leg we can usually spot that straight away and strap up the injured wound, but if we feel the problem is more complex, we will take the animal to the vet to see if they need a course of antibiotics”.

Seeing somewhere between 1,000- 1,200 birds come into care every year, the bird enthusiast has asked the community to always be on the lookout for birds that may be endangered.

“The rescue team and I come into contact with many troubled birds sadly. They can be found near canals, lakes, ponds and sadly around litter. Birds can also be found in trees and shooting our wildlife is also the worst thing we as humans can do”.

Despite Patrick’s annoyance at the way nature is treated, his love and passion for wildlife never falter one bit.

“Treating, caring, rehabilitating and then ultimately sending our birds back into the world is the greatest feeling in the world. I would not change what I do for a minute”.

To learn more about Patrick and his team, visit Ainsworth Wildlife Rescue Service on their Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/pg/Ainsworth-Wildlife-Rescue-105967664398524/community/)