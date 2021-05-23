McDonald’s restaurant in Manchester had ‘limited breakfast items’ due to protests at distribution centres

A McDonald’s restaurant in Manchester had ‘limited breakfast items’ this morning due to protests that blocked the company’s distribution centres.

Animal Rebellion said they received a report from someone in the city-region who experienced limited breakfast items at a restaurant this morning.

The specific location of the restaurant is unknown.

The group said the protests were about “calling for a transition to plant-based food system to stop the climate crisis and end the suffering of animals.”

All of the protests finished by 10am on Sunday morning. The protests in Heywood & Coventry ‘voluntarily finished,’ while the ones in Hemel Hempstead & Basingstoke were ‘cleared by police’ in the early hours.

No arrests were made in Heywood or Coventry, but police confirmed eight people were arrested in Basingstoke on suspicion of aggravated trespass and six were arrested in Hemel Hempstead on suspicion of aggravated trespass, criminal damage & intimidating behaviour.

A spokesperson for Animal Rebellion said: “We blocked 4 sites for a total of 95 hours. According to our research, about 20 trucks come in and out of these centres every hour. Therefore, we estimate that we disrupted 1,900 trucks over the course of our action.”

McDonalds confirmed all the distribution sites have re-opened following the protest and are now back to delivering to their restaurants.