Mayor’s tribute to volunteers as he begins second term in office

Prestwich councillor Tim Pickstone saluted the hard work of volunteers as he was elected to serve a second consecutive term as the Mayor of Bury.

Cllr Pickstone is only the second person since the Second World War to serve as mayor for two years running (the other was Alderman W.K. Heaton, from 1949-51).

Cllr Pickstone has already made history – when he became mayor last May, he was the first to be elected by virtual video conference, because of the social distancing rules brought in to stop the spread of coronavirus.

“It has been a very challenging year for so many people, and I want to say ‘thank you’ to a lot of people who have gone the extra mile during the pandemic,” he said.

“And I want to focus on saying ‘thank you’ even more this year, as we get our lives back to normal, to the many volunteers in our borough for the hard work they have done and the hard times they have had, and the important role that they play in the life of our borough.”

Cllr Pickstone, who lives in Prestwich, was elected to Bury Council in 2000 to represent Holyrood ward. A Liberal Democrat, for 16 years he was the group’s leader on the council. His family connections to the area stretches back to 1676, and his distant relatives Richard and Eleanor Pickstone are recorded on one of the oldest gravestones in Prestwich Parish Church.

The mayor has once again chosen Bury Samaritans to benefit from the Mayoral Charity Appeal, and will also continue to support the work of George House Trust, Greater Manchester’s HIV charity.

He told members at yesterday’s (Wed 19 May) annual council meeting: “It’s an immense honour to serve a second year as mayor and we will do our best to serve the borough over the next 12 months.”

The new Deputy Mayor of Bury is Cllr Shaheena Haroon, who has represented Redvales ward for the last nine years. Her consort will be her husband, Mr Raja Haroon Khan.