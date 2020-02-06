Mayor of Bury recognises achievement of apprentice

The Mayor of Bury was delighted to meet a Bury College and Bury Council apprentice and join in celebrating an exceptional apprenticeship journey.

Councillor Trevor Holt was pleased to meet ambitious Business Administration apprentice Shannon Wood who is working in the social development team at Bury Council. This was an opportunity to celebrate the progress Shannon has made on her apprenticeship and present her with a certificate of recognition.

The certificate presentation took place during National Apprenticeship Week which is an annual celebration of apprenticeships and highlights the impact of apprenticeships on individuals, employers and the economy.

Cllr Holt said: “I am a huge supporter of apprenticeships and believe apprenticeship opportunities offer invaluable experiences to individuals. It was a pleasure to meet our very own council apprentice today and celebrate the hard work and dedication she has shown to her apprenticeship programme.”

Shannon, who is a former St Monica’s RC High School pupil, has made exceptional progress since enrolling on her apprenticeship. Shannon completed her Level 2 Business Administration apprenticeship and progressed onto the Level 3 programme while also receiving a promotion to Social Development Assistant.

Shannon said: “I am really enjoying undertaking the Level 3 programme and having the opportunity to continue with my education while in work. The programme is really varied and I have developed a lot of skills including how to communicate with different stakeholders and how to manage and organise my time.”

For more information about Bury College apprenticeships please visit www.burycollege.ac.uk/apprenticeships