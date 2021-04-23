Marking Stephen Lawrence Day

Today (22 April) is Stephen Lawrence Day and organisations and communities across the country are marking the occasion.

Stephen Lawrence was a young man from South London who was murdered at the age of 18 in an unprovoked, racist attack on 22 April 1993.

Stephen Lawrence Day commemorates Stephen’s life and is about the part we all play in creating a society in which everyone can flourish.

Bury Council and NHS Bury CCG agreed a new inclusion strategy in 2020 to embed equalities and better champion collaboration and diversity. Inclusion is also at the heart of the ‘Together’ principle of the Bury Let’s Do It Strategy.

A report on wide-ranging progress against the inclusion strategy was presented to last week’s Strategic Commissioning Board. The full report can be read at www.bury.gov.uk/councillors. See:

https://councildecisions.bury.gov.uk/documents/s26804/AI%209%20-%20SCB_April2021_Inclusion%20Strategy%20update_v1.0.pdf

Investment in a new leadership post to drive the inclusion agenda; the appointee to take up post in May

Completing a review of existing equality analysis guidance and processes across the council and CCG and re-training all our managers

Securing funding from the Ministry of Housing, Communities, and Local Government for a local community champions initiative to better understand current and emerging communities with a particular focus on COVID-19. Residents are encouraged to get involved by signing-up to become a COVID-19 community champion at www.bury.gov.uk/communitychampions

Agreement to an annual focus on a particular equalities protected characteristic. The focus for 2021/22 is on race, for which an outline action plan has now been determined

Wider inclusion activity such as celebrating International Women’s Day during March.

Progress includes:

Both as an employer and service provider, Bury Council and NHS Bury CCG collaborate with all communities and cultures and remain determined to oppose racist attitudes in everything they do.

Stephen Lawrence Day is not only a chance to commemorate Stephen’s legacy but also an opportunity to celebrate our diverse communities which are stronger together.

To find out more about Stephen Lawrence Day and the work of the Stephen Lawrence Foundation visit https://stephenlawrenceday.org/ and watch Stephen Lawrence Day – A legacy of change https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tk-Tc2g5hSc