Marathon effort – runners raise over £8,000 for Springhill Hospice

Runners who hit the road for Williams BMW Rochdale Half Marathon, 10K and Fun Run last October helped raise over £8,000 for Springhill Hospice.

The event saw its highest number of entrants, with many choosing to run for the hospice, the event’s official charity.

A total of £8,100 was raised for Springhill Hospice from a combination of online and cash sponsorship collected by runners. The hospice provides specialist palliative care to patients and their families from diagnosis to end-of-life through a range of services.

Springhill Hospice chief executive Julie Halliwell visited the events title sponsor Williams Rochdale BMW this week, along with Councillor Janet Emsley from Rochdale Borough Council.

Julie Halliwell said: “This event is wonderful and we’re so grateful to everyone who took part in the Williams BMW Rochdale Half Marathon, 10K or Fun Run to raise money for our work. The total raised is fantastic and it will make a real difference to help local people living with life limiting illnesses. Thanks to all our supporters, volunteers and donors. It’s absolutely brilliant that we get so many raising money for us. We all really appreciate the support and we’re already gearing up to encourage even more entrants to run for us this October.”

John Connor, head of business at Williams Rochdale BMW, who have supported the races since 2015 said: “It was superb to see so many entrants this year and to raise over £8,000 for Springhill Hospice is a real achievement. I know how much training and hard work has gone into this effort. Williams Rochdale BMW is committed to supporting the town, and most importantly raising more money for good causes.”

Councillor Janet Emsley, cabinet member for neighbourhoods, community and culture, added: “Huge congratulations to all the runners who ran for the hospice, a cause which we are only too happy to support and I hope to see us beat this target next time. I also know that runners have raised money for many other charities so it shows what a difference this event is making and the final total runs into tens of thousands of pounds.”

Williams BMW Rochdale Half Marathon, 10K and Fun Run returns on Sunday 4 October and you can enter online now and get tips for charity fundraising at www.rochdale.gov.uk/run

The annual event is co-ordinated by Rochdale Harriers, Middleton Harriers and Rochdale Triathlon Club supported by Rochdale Borough Council.

You can also find the latest information about the event by following @RochdaleHalf on Twitter, or liking ‘Rochdale Half Marathon’ on Facebook and ‘RochdaleHalfMarathon’ on Instagram.

Image: Representatives from the organisers and sponsor are thanked by Springhill Hospice chief executive Julie Halliwell at Williams BMW in Rochdale. (Left to right: Julie Halliwell, Springhill Hospice, Aisha Chan, Williams BMW, Councillor Janet Emsley, Rochdale Borough Council, Francesca Butterworth, Williams BMW