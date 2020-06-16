Sacha Lord warns 70% of businesses could go under if social distancing rule do not change

Sacha Lord, Night Time Economy Adviser for Greater Manchester suggested up to 70% of businesses could go under unless social distancing measures are not reduced from their current restrictions.

Currently standing at the 2 metre social distancing, Lord gave a grim prediction of what could happen if businesses in hospitality have to stick to the current government guidleines which says people cannot go within the two metres.

In a zoom webinar with the Greater Manchester Hospitality QandA, Lord said, “With the current social meeting distancing of 2m, only 30% of businesses will survive. At 1m, 50% will survive but at 1m we could still see 70% survive”.

The leaders of GM hospitality claimed caution and risk assesments will need to take place before services can re-open, however Chris Hill from Greater Manchester Police was much more positive with regards to hospitality re-opening and wants to see the night services re-start again.

Hill said, “We have done a lot of work to get daytime retail back underway and we want to do the same with the nightime industry as well. We want the night time economy to be going as soon as possible. The re-opening will be all about following the safety restrictions and guidlelines”.

Lord, the co-creator of Parklife Festival who lead the meeting, acknowledged the fact that hospitality may not re-open until a week after the 4th, this would mean a re-opening date of the 11th instead.

“This re-opening could go back a week later under the guidlines. We are less than a month from opening now after all. However the chances of us having a long time in preparation are small. Dentists only had three days notice before opening up for example”.

All parts of hospitality acknowledged they had been working together to be as well prepared as possible.

There was some good news for football and concert going fans too.

When asked whether mass attendances in the City such as a concert or a Manchester City fixture could be held in 2020, Lord was confimed the chances are improbable but not impossible.

“Large scale events are extremely slim. However we could see the empty chair left and right policy policy used. One person sat down, then an empty chair to the left and the right of them. Events could operate at 25% and the FA are looking at trialing this policy come September”.

There was also some positives for this years christmas markets. They have not been put to the back burner by any stretch of the imagination.

Hill remarked, “We plan to have the light switch on, want the christmas markets to go ahead and also have the remembrance day parades. However if these are to be held it will be with a reduced crowd”.

Smaller events rather than no events feel like the main message that came out of the meeting overall.