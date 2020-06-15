Remembering the Manchester Bomb 24 years on

Today marks 24 years since the IRA Manchester Bomb that injured 212 people yet remarkably killed nobody.

Despite the detonation of the second biggest bomb since the end of the Second World War, the event did not dampen nor deter the spirit of Mancunions.

The bomb was set off on Coorporation Street and damaged several buildings, of which caused a great deal of injuries. Despite the 90 minte warning of the bomb and over 70,000 being evacuated, the bomb could not be defused in time.

The bomb lead to a huge regeneration of Manchester as many of the City’s region took years to rebuild.

Manchester Cathedral, Chetham’s School of Music, the Corn Exchange, Royal Exchange Theatre and Longridge House all took years to re-build. 700 businesses were affected and 1/3 of floor space was lost.

At Manchester Royal Infirmary they were treating 70 casualties within minutes.

The remarkable work of our police force that Saturday afternoon was mirrored over two decades later following the ISIS attacks on the Ariana Grande pop concert at Manchester Arena. Sadly 22 people died that night however the work of our emergency forces proved to be shining light in the face of callous terror.

In 2020, when the nation has stood on doorsteps and street corners to applaud once again for key workers, our appreciation for those who protect us has never and should never falter.

With Manchester re-opening it’s stores and shops following the dark days of the coronavirus pandemic, we are reminded Manchester is always ready to rebuild and move on.