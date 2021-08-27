FREEDOM EXHIBITION – KAMPUS CELEBRATES LGBTQ+ STORIES WITH EXHIBITION FOR MANCHESTER PRIDE’S SUPERBIA

Kampus partners with Manchester Pride to announce the Freedom Exhibition, a special audio-visual gallery in its neighbourhood garden.

The installation consists of 11 ‘living portraits’, celebrating true stories told by LGBTQ+ people, who candidly share their lived experiences in a series of audio recordings to accompany beautifully shot portraits captured at the Kampus neighbourhood.

Launching on Pride weekend (27th August) and continuing throughout September, the gallery is free to experience, with no booking required.

Situated in the beating heart of the city, Kampus sits next to the famous Canal Street in Manchester’s Gay Village. Once a place where the LGBTQ+ community would meet clandestinely, Canal Street is now a beacon of celebration in the city.

From secret bars in the 1970s to the top of the tallest trees – the fascinating stories take listeners on a journey of love, loss, adversity and triumph. The exhibition curated by Heard Storytelling has been conceptualised to deliver a powerful message of solidarity, life and hope.

Adam Brady, Executive Director at HBD said: “Kampus is a thriving neighbourhood with inclusivity and community at its core. Canal Street is one of our closest neighbours so we’re excited to help celebrate some fascinating stories from the LGBTQ+ community during this year’s Manchester Pride Festival. Visitors will be able to wander around the Kampus garden and get an insight into people’s lived experiences, fostering a greater understanding and sending a strong message of community.”.

The specialist exhibition will form part of the Superbia Weekend, Manchester Pride Festival’s programme of art and culture.

The stories can be accessed via scanning a QR code on a mobile phone and listening through the user’s own headphones. The stories will also be available on the Kampus website, meaning that those who are unable to attend the exhibition will still be able to stay connected.