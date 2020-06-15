2020 Great Manchester Run Cancelled

The 2020 Great Manchester Run has been cancelled. Originally moved from May to September, the race has now been completely scrapped and will now be held in May 2021 instead.

The Great Run website gave this information.

“Today, we confirm the cancellation of the 2020 Great Manchester Run.

Despite pushing the date back from May to September, the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic mean it isn’t possible to stage the event as planned this year.

We haven’t taken this decision lightly. Over the past few months, we’ve worked hard, and in close consultation with our medical teams, local authorities and key partners to try and find a way to run the Great Manchester Run which both observes social distancing rules, and, crucially, doesn’t impact on our local NHS. But, as things stand, and even as the situation improves, it isn’t going to be possible to meet these goals with any certainty, and so, with just under three months to go we have concluded that the best course of action is to cancel.

We know how disappointing this is, but we’re sure everyone will understand why this decision has been made.

Thank you for your patience and continued support at this challenging time”.

Runners can have their place rolled over to 2021 so long as they complete the correct forms before 1st August.

If participants chose to complete either the marathon or the 10K distance on their own separately, they can still receive their participants medal, so long as they take a screenshot of their run.

If runners chose to take part next year, there place will be fully honoured.

For more information, visit (https://www.greatrun.org/great-manchester-run?fbclid=IwAR0s63FEfOYEONbUie4H2sRNjg8omeIxw9U2PniTE1lCePebXRweKC2PtTg)