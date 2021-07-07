BURY AND ROCHDALE
Manchester Road in Bury closed after car collides with lamppost

July 7, 2021
Manchester Road is currently closed between Leyland Street & Hollins Brow in Bury after a car collided with a lamppost.

Police were called to the scene at around 1:15 pm this afternoon, a spokesperson confirmed.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) & North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) are also on scene.

A NWAS spokesperson added: “We’ve responded to reports of an RTC at Crossfield street, Bury at 13.11 and have taken a patient to hospital.”

MancTraffic is reporting queues in both directions out of Bury & Whitefield with extra traffic diverting through Radcliffe or Pilsworth.

Local bus services are being affected, Go North West services 95 & 97 are operating diversions.

GMFRS & NWAS have been contacted for comment.

More to follow… 

Adam Clark
