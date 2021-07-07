Manchester Road in Bury closed after car collides with lamppost

Manchester Road is currently closed between Leyland Street & Hollins Brow in Bury after a car collided with a lamppost.

Police were called to the scene at around 1:15 pm this afternoon, a spokesperson confirmed.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) & North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) are also on scene.

A NWAS spokesperson added: “We’ve responded to reports of an RTC at Crossfield street, Bury at 13.11 and have taken a patient to hospital.”

MancTraffic is reporting queues in both directions out of Bury & Whitefield with extra traffic diverting through Radcliffe or Pilsworth.

Local bus services are being affected, Go North West services 95 & 97 are operating diversions.

🚧 Divert#GNW95 #GNW97 Police incident at Blackford Bridge, Manchester Rd Bury Towards Bury: Divert RIGHT at Hollins brow to Pilswoth then take Motorway after the Asda roundabout and take next exit then 2nd exit onto Rochdale rd towards Bury Towards Manchester is the reverse — Go North West (@gnwbus) July 7, 2021

GMFRS & NWAS have been contacted for comment.

More to follow…