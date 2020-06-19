Manchester Festival of Nature goes virtual in 2020

Manchester Festival of Nature is going virtual in 2020. Launched last year at Heaton Park, the festival brings together the North West’s favourite conservation organisations.

The festival will take place on the 28th June. Nature lovers can watch workshops, attend QandA’s and video premieres from your favourite conservation organisations. Despite the event having to go online this year, nature lovers will still have an oppurtunity to embrace the local wildlife online.

Ellie Sherlock, festival co-ordinator says:

“Our vision is that Manchester Festival of Nature helps to inspire Manchester’s residents about the wide variety of wildlife in their region and showcase some of the leaps local organisations, charities, educational institutions, artists, volunteers and community groups are taking to improve and protect these beloved species and spaces.

We are hoping that this year’s virtual festival will help people to feel re-connected with the wildlife on their doorstep which we know has been a real lifeline during such difficult and uncertain times. The day itself is jam-packed with workshops, opportunities to have your conservation questions answered by experts and video premieres. There’s something for everyone.”

The virtual festival will take place from 11am on the Manchester Festival of Nature Twitter page – @MancNature. Make sure to give us a follow to be kept up-to-date with everything that’s happening on the day and don’t forget to share your best insect-themed festival wear with us by tagging us in your photos and using the hashtag: #MFoN.