Man held on suspicion of attempted murder at Middleton shopping centre

Detectives in Rochdale have arrested a man on suspicion of the attempted murder of a security guard at Middleton shopping centre earlier this month.

Yesterday (Tuesday 24 August) afternoon officers arrested a 19-year-old man in Derbyshire.

He remains in custody to be questioned by investigators from Rochdale CID about the attempted murder of a 42-year-old man, who has since been discharged from hospital.

It relates to reports of a stabbing at around 12.50pm on Saturday 14 August at Middleton shopping centre, where the victim was working as a security guard when he suffered five serious stab wounds.

The arrest is the second in the investigation after a 17-year-old boy was previously arrested and released with no further action.

Police are not looking for anyone further in relation to the incident at this time and enquiries are continuing at pace.

Information can be passed to police online, if able, via www.gmp.police.uk, or by calling 101 quoting incident 1659 of 14/08/2021. Details can be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.