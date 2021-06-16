Man found safe following major emergency service response near to River Roch in Heywood

A 29-year-old man has been found safe following a major emergency response in Heywood

Emergency services were called to Bamford Road near to the River Roch yesterday evening (Tuesday) just before 6pm.

Following a brief search of the area the male was located and safely returned home.

Greater Manchester Police, Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service & North West Ambulance Service were all in their attendance.

NWAS say they sent several resources but no injuries were reported.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesperson said: “At around 6pm on Tuesday 15 June, police were called to a concern for welfare on Bamford Road, Heywood. A 29 year-old man had been reported as missing.

Emergency services attended, and following a brief search, he was safely located and returned home. There were no injuries.”

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) added: “Just before 6pm on Tuesday 15th June, two fire engines from Rochdale and Heywood, and the Technical Rescue Unit from Leigh were called to a Greater Manchester Police incident near Bamford Road, Heywood.

Firefighters were in attendance for around one hour.”