Man dies following Christmas Eve collision in Rochdale

Police are appealing for witnesses after a pedestrian died following a road traffic collision in Rochdale on Christmas Eve.

Just after 7.30pm, officers were called to a report of a road traffic collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on Rochdale Road, Middleton.

A 30-year-old man was taken to hospital in serious condition after being in a collision with a grey BMW 320i M Sport but sadly died in hospital sometime later.

A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He has since been released under investigation.

PC Neil Pennington, of GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This was an incredibly tragic collision that has left a family utterly devastated on Christmas Eve and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

“An investigation into the circumstances of the collision is on-going and anyone with information, or anyone with dashcam footage, is asked to call 0161 856 4741 quoting log number 2297 of 24/12/2020.”