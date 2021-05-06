Man charged with murder of woman in Oldham

A man has been charged with the murder of a woman in Oldham on Tuesday (4 May 2021).

Stephen Booth (09/05/57) of Churchfields, Audenshaw has been charged with the murder of a 62-year-old woman from Oldham.

He has been remanded in custody pending a court appearance today (6 May 2021) at Manchester Crown Court.

At around 8.50pm, police were called to reports of a concern for welfare of a woman on Hillside Avenue in Shaw, Oldham.

Emergency services attended and found a woman outside of a property with serious injuries.

She was taken to hospital, where despite the best work of medical staff, she was sadly pronounced dead a short time later.