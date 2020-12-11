Man arrested following assault near to Wardle Academy

A 19-year old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault near to Wardle Academy this morning.

The incident took place on Birch Road, the same road the school is on.

It’s understood 10 pupils were assaulted in the incident as they were on there way to school.

It’s not believed any pupil sustained serious injuries but a 14-year old boy has been taken to hospital with what police are calling ‘minor injuries’

Greater Manchester Police said: “Shortly after 8.35am this morning, Friday 11 December 2020, police were called to reports that a number of pupils had been assaulted outside Wardle Academy on Birch Road, Rochdale.

Officers attended the scene and arrested a 19-year-old man on suspicion of assault.

It is believed 10 pupils were assaulted in the incident. A 14-year-old boy has been taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Enquiries are ongoing.

We are working closely with our partners to ensure those affected are supported.

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 8420 quoting reference 624 of 11/12/2020, or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.”

In a statement, headteacher of the school Brendan Hesketh said: “This morning Wardle experienced an incident which required the support of the Police. The incident has been dealt with and there will be an extended Police presence in the area.

The incident occurred in the Wardle Village but did involve some students on their way to the Academy. The alleged assailant has been apprehended by the Police and the Academy is supporting students and families that may have been involved.

The Academy is very grateful for the very effective way in which the Police dealt with the situation.

If anyone has any information that will support student welfare or the Police in their enquiries please contact us directly.”

