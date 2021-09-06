Man arrested after robbery and police pursuit in Prestwich

A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and burglary after a police pursuit in Prestwich

Police were called to Milton Road in Prestwich just before 2:30 pm this afternoon (Monday 6 September) to reports that two men were attempting to steal parts from a car.

The men threatened the car owner with a large stick, before leaving the scene in a grey VW, that was believed to be stolen.

Officers from the Roads Policing Unit patrolling the Cheetham Hill area sighted the car, engaged in a lengthy pursuit before the vehicle was abandoned on Brickley Street. Following a short foot chase, a man was detained.

A grey VW Golf which had previously been stolen from the Rochdale area has been recovered. Within the vehicle was a number of items of stolen property including catalytic converters, and what was believed to be the weapon used in the robbery.

The male arrested remains in custody for questioning.

Enquiries are ongoing.

(Lead Image Credit: Greater Manchester Police)