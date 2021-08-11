Man, 29, arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life following a house fire in Radcliffe

A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life following a house fire in Radcliffe.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Dean Street at around 7:30 pm yesterday evening.

The fire involved the roof space of a terraced house and was “well alight” when the GMFRS crews arrived.

No injuries were sustained, but one person was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure.

Officers from Greater Manchester Police and a crew from Greater Manchester Fire & Rescue Service remain on scene this morning.

A GMP spokesperson said: “At around 7.30pm last night (Tuesday 10 August 2021), police were called to reports of a fire on Dean Street, Radcliffe.

Emergency services attended and the fire was extinguished.

Thankfully there were no injuries, although one person attended hospital as a precautionary measure.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life. He remains in custody for questioning.

A scene is in place whilst a joint investigation is carried out with GMFRS into the cause of the fire.

Greater Manchester Victims’ Services provide emotional and practical support to anyone affected by crime and are a confidential service. The service can be contacted by visiting the website on www.gmvictims.org.uk or calling 0161 200 1950.”

A GMFRS spokesperson added: “At around 7.30pm yesterday evening (Tuesday 10 August) we received the first reports of a house fire on Dean Street, Radcliffe.

“Six fire engines from Farnworth, Whitefield, Bolton Central, Bolton North and Broughton fire stations attended, joined by an aerial platform. The fire involved the roof space of a terraced house and was well alight when crews arrived.

“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reels and other specialist equipment to contain the blaze and tackle it in sectors before carrying out safety checks of neighbouring properties. GMFRS crews worked alongside colleagues from North West Ambulance Service and Greater Manchester Police who were also at the scene.

“Crews remain in attendance this morning, and an investigation will take place to determine the cause of the fire.”

(Lead Image Credit: Google)