Making caring visible and valued this Carers Week

Bury is preparing to celebrate the invaluable work that thousands of carers across the borough do every day of the year.

Carers Week, which runs from 7 to 13 June, is an annual campaign that recognises the vital contribution of the UK’s unpaid carers – supporting family members and friends who are older, have a disability, mental or physical illness or need extra help as they grow older.

Provided through n-compass, the Bury Carers Hub provides information, advice and a wide range of specialist support services designed to help adult carers continue in their caring role for as long as they choose and reduce the impact the caring role can have on their own health and wellbeing.

During Carers Week, Bury Carers Hub will be holding carer-related information sessions, organised walks, fun activities and the weekly ‘coffee and chat’ session currently delivered via Zoom.

To find out more and to register to take part in events:

call 0300 303 0207 and ask to speak with one of the Bury Carers Hub Team

email enquiries@burycarershub.org.uk

visit the website www.burycarershub.org.uk.

Information will also be posted on their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Bury-Carers-Hub-100983494977654

Councillor Andrea Simpson, cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: “I want to take this opportunity to recognise and thank our unpaid carers. It is no exaggeration to say that, without the support of unpaid carers, the health and social care system in Bury would find itself experiencing greater challenges. Covid-19 has seen many of us take on the role of an unpaid carer for the first time. Many unpaid carers have also seen an increase in their caring commitments.

“Carers are children or young people who support their siblings or parents, older people caring for a family member or partner, or neighbours and friends who provide vital support to keep people well and safe in their own homes.

“This Carers Week I hope all parts of the community acknowledge and help to raise awareness of the incredible contribution unpaid carers continue to make, day in and day out. “

Further information is at https://www.bury.gov.uk/carers & https://theburydirectory.co.uk/bury-carers-information