M62 has re-opened eastbound between J18 & 19 after an earlier collision

The M62 has now re-opened eastbound between J18 (Simister Island) & J19 (Heywood) after an earlier collision

Emergency services attended.

A Greater Manchester Police statement said: “Emergency services are currently responding to a collision on the M62 eastbound between junctions 18 and 19. The eastbound carriageway is closed and lane closures are in place on the westbound carriageway. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area. Anyone with information should contact police quoting 1135 of 05/08/20 or the independent charity — Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.”

North West Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 12:28 today to reports of an RTC on the M62 between junctions 18 and 19.

We sent a number of resources to the scene including an RRV, two ambulances, two advanced paramedics and a bronze officer.”

They added that they “treated three patients, two of which were safely discharged at scene and one patient was taken to Salford Royal.”

(Lead image credit: Highways England)