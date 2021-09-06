Love in the air as Rochdale Wedding Show welcomes over 400 guests

After an extended wait, the glitz and glamour of Rochdale Wedding Show returned on Sunday when brides and grooms-to-be descended on the Mercure Norton Grange Hotel and Spa.

The show, which had been postponed twice due to Covid-19, moved to a new venue whilst Rochdale Town Hall undergoes refurbishment.

Over 400 people visited the popular show, looking for inspiration for their perfect day. 30 companies exhibited the latest trends in bridal wear, formal menswear and everything else needed for the big day. Models from Bespoke Wedding Boutique wore a range of designer outfits throughout the day, highlighting the latest stunning collections.

There were live music performances with ‘Singing Waiters’ from Surprise Shows and wedding pianist Crag Morgan playing. Stealing the show outside were four very special guest Alpacas from Calderbrook Alpacas, as well as a collection of wedding cars to get you to your venue on time and in style.

Visitors also got the chance to see the spa facilities, indoor pool, thermal suite and beauty suites as well as the leisure facilities and newly refurbished luxury bedrooms.

Councillor Sue Smith, cabinet member for communities and co-operation at Rochdale Borough Council, said: “It’s a great event that gets local businesses chatting face to face with so many prospective customers and already a couple of traders have told us it was their busiest wedding event ever, so that’s good to hear. The show attracted visitors from well beyond the borough too, bringing in new business from further afield. The venue looked amazing and it was great to be able to show off so many fantastic local businesses as well as the magnificent Norton Grange Hotel and Spa.”

Rama Armilly, general manager of the Mercure Norton Grange Hotel and Spa added: “We were proud to finally host Rochdale Wedding Show and it was so good to see all the traders back in action, with some normality returning.”

If you missed the show but would like to find out more, visit www.rochdale.gov.uk/WeddingShow