Look out for the leaflet – and have your say on the regeneration of Radcliffe

Bury Council is today (Monday 22 June) launching a six-week public consultation on a strategic new vision for the regeneration of Radcliffe, aimed at transforming the town for generations to come.

Every household in Radcliffe will receive a leaflet about the SRF, with details of how they can have their say during the consultation which ends on 3 August. Businesses and community groups are also being urged to take part.

Due to the ongoing restrictions around public gatherings related to the Covid-19 pandemic, the public is invited to comment and engage online at www.bury.gov.uk/radcllifferegeneration or in writing.

The council appointed leading consultants to help develop a new vision, strategy and ‘route map’ to deliver a plan for Radcliffe that will attract investment in skills and jobs, the environment and civic/leisure facilities.

The SRF sets out proposals for the short, medium and long-term regeneration of the town to encourage investment and growth. Significantly, council investment will act as a lever to bring in investment from the private sector and support bids to the Government for more funding, providing certainty and confidence for investors

Councillor Eamonn O’Brien, leader of Bury Council, said:

“The council is responding to the public with a clear vision and strategy for Radcliffe. One which will underpin a prosperous and exciting future. We recognise too the challenges facing our high streets, particularly as we begin to emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic, making this document and the opportunity to comment on it, even more important.

“Having developed a strategic regeneration framework with experienced team, I look forward to hearing the views and ideas of the public. This will help us to be clear about the priorities for Radcliffe.

“The council has already invested significantly in enhancing public realm across Radcliffe and we will continue to engage with our partners, stakeholders to support our ambitions for Radcliffe.”

Key areas identified in the plan include:

A c entral public hub – with retail, offices, civic space and cafes

– with retail, offices, civic space and cafes N ew leisure facilities – to sit alongside the public hub and help improve people’s health

– to sit alongside the public hub and help improve people’s health Refurbishment of Market Chambers building – providing flexible space for activities, community groups, and start-up businesses

– providing flexible space for activities, community groups, and start-up businesses Opening up the river – improving the river walkway and a new riverside public space

– improving the river walkway and a new riverside public space Focused retail strategy – for both the daytime and evening economy

– for both the daytime and evening economy Cultural initiatives – possibly a permanent base, and celebrating Radcliffe’s heritage;

– possibly a permanent base, and celebrating Radcliffe’s heritage; Revised car parking strategy – with emphasis on sustainable travel such as public transport, walking and cycling

– with emphasis on sustainable travel such as public transport, walking and cycling Public realm improvements – especially around the Piazza, civic spaces and key routes such as Blackburn Street

– especially around the Piazza, civic spaces and key routes such as Blackburn Street A new secondary school – news is expected shortly from the Government about the planned new secondary school. If approved, this will play a key role in improving educational attainment and providing a sense of pride in the town. It will also mean young people will not have to travel to schools outside the town

– news is expected shortly from the Government about the planned new secondary school. If approved, this will play a key role in improving educational attainment and providing a sense of pride in the town. It will also mean young people will not have to travel to schools outside the town Housing – building a variety of new houses on brownfield land, including affordable homes for young families;

building a variety of new houses on brownfield land, including affordable homes for young families; Infrastructure – including transport, digital technology to sustain economic growth and ‘green’ energy

– including transport, digital technology to sustain economic growth and ‘green’ energy Employment – to create job opportunities in the town centre, from small start-up businesses to larger employers

Cllr Rhyse Cathcart, deputy cabinet member for Radcliffe Regeneration, added:

“Significant funding will be required to ensure that these projects are delivered. That is why I have asked the local authority to create a Council Investment Fund to lever in outside funding to support major investment areas including Radcliffe town centre. This will help show that we are serious about delivering on the plan and doing what is best for Radcliffe’s future.”