Lockdown Latest: Oldham and the rest of Greater Manchester make the best of a bad situation!

Thursday was full of stories of hope and solidarity across Greater Manchester and none more so than in Oldham. Primary School Hodge Clough Who have had children of key workers attending ever since lockdown began, painted a rainbow in their school playground and could be seen from the air to honour the NHS. Meanwhile Sergeant Marie McNulty and PC Jay McGreavy from the Bury police team were due to marry on Thursday, instead with their wedding forcibly cancelled they found themselves on duty but they were kitted out with button hole flowers and glasses of champagne as Neighbourhood inspector Rob Findlow, an ordained Anglican priest, blessed the couples rings in a private ceremony. That evening as the majority of us took to our doorsteps to applaud the NHS, Police forces across the county showed their appreciation too. Oldham GMP showed up at Shaw side care home to applaud staff there by turning their sirens on whilst Bolton GMP arranged their vehicles to spell out NHS. Police and Fire departments showed up outside Manchester Cathedral and made a lot of noise for our frontline workers. The Oldham Leisure Centre in conjunction with MSL lighting and Oldham Council worked hard to make it possible to illuminate the Leisure Centre and the Civic Centre blue to honour the NHS. Staff at OCL have been assisting with the work of Oldham Foodbank as have Oldham GMP. A special mention should be made to those that are keeping Greater Manchester going during this time, the postmen, the bus and tram drivers, the supermarket and warehouse workers, the police, fire and ambulance service, the many volunteers and of course the NHS workers in the hospitals – Thank you!