Local School help in PPE production

Woodhey High School in Ramsbottom has joined the Coronavirus supply chain by creating Personal Protective Equipment for Bury Council.

In just two days the school’s design and technology team created 102 face masks that they delivered to the Castle Leisure Centre in Bury yesterday who distribute PPE to frontline workers who cannot source PPE for themselves such as GP’s, Home/Nursing and Residential carers.

The School’s Headteacher Brian Roadnight told us “Our Head of Design & Technology, Tiphanie Moore, responded to an email from Bury Local Authority. They were looking for schools with 3D printers or laser cutters. The 102 masks took 2 days to make – there were three staff involved who were Tiphanie Moore, Paul Baines and Andrew Butterworth – although 2 were in each day. We could not really produce any quicker – it is the speed of the machines rather than the number of staff that is the limiting factor. We also need more Polypropylene, but we do hope to make more over the coming weeks.”

Teacher Tiphanie Moore who was on the production line of the face masks said “Jill Burley from the Children’s Education services and Rachel Davis from Public Health got in contact asking about PPE and if we had a 3D printer? We did but didn’t have the right material to use PETg and make the Prusa design. However, our team looked into COVID Masks being made by Kitronik on Laser cutters posted on a D&T forum which were far quicker to mass-produce. We had bought supplies from them in the past and decided to have a go at a prototype with materials we had in stock which met the material spec on their website. Obviously it is a really worthy cause and we all have friends or family working within healthcare and we wanted to do our bit.

We posted the photos on the school’s Twitter and the Head of Technology has been in contact with a friend who has now been upped to being a nurse in ICU at Oldham Royal Hospital and their PPE Administrator is interested and due to be in touch via email. If our design fits their criteria we’ll be making more until we run out of the specified materials. We’ve had staff from other departments within the school also volunteer to help out with assembly. We are also going to look into sourcing more materials if we can”

