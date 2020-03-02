Local Community group set up suicide awareness day

A local community group named RammyMen had their first suicide awareness conference on Saturday.

Around 20 local charities & groups associated with mental health attended the event all with stands in the main room of Ramsbottom Civic Hall. Groups including Early Break, Mind, The Samaritans, Zero Suicide Alliance and Thriving Young Minds attended the event.

Rob Moss of RammyMen talked about the rates of suicide in Bury & Rochdale and said ‘we needed to do something more active about it, we needed to set up a suicide awareness and reduction conference.’

Rob also talked about how ‘supportive’ the charities have been that helped with the event.

This event was Crowdfunded by the people of Ramsbottom and the group gained three times more money than they needed for the event.

Rob was also delighted to see that people ‘turned out in numbers’ as he was unsure if anybody was going to turn up at the event.

As well as the stalls in the main room, in one of the side rooms, there was a number of seminars going on at various times throughout the day and one of those speakers was Lewis Smith-Connell from the Zero Suicide Alliance. He talked to us about how his organisation speak to people on a ‘very individualised’ basis and offer support on what ‘the organisation or the individual or group needs’

The team that attended spoke to various organisations and all the interviews have been put into a podcast format for you to listen to below.