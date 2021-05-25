LIVE: Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham hosts press conference as cases in the city-region continue to rise

Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham is hosting a COVID-19 press conference this afternoon as cases continue to rise in the city region.

Today’s address to the media comes less than 24 hours after it emerged that the Government had updated guidance on its website on Friday advising against travel in and out of Bolton and 7 other local authority areas across the country.

The areas of the UK affected are where the Indian variant is believed to be spreading fastest, the other areas are: Bedford, Blackburn and Darwen, Burnley, Kirklees, Leicester, Hounslow, and North Tyneside.

The guidance stated residents of the town should try to“meet outside rather than inside where possible, keep 2 metres apart from people that you don’t live with (unless you have formed a support bubble with them), this includes friends and family you don’t live with & avoid travelling in and out of affected areas unless it is essential, for example for work (if you cannot work from home) or education”

Speaking to the Bolton Evening News, Bolton South East MP Yasmin Qureshi said: “I was not told about this new guidance and I don’t think anybody was.

I have only just found out about this new guidance, and it just shows the incompetence of the Government in dealing with this.

If this guidance was so important why did no one know about it.”

She added: “I am very angry and upset on behalf of my constituents who may have booked to go away to see family, paid for rail tickets, made arrangements.

Had they known about this guidance I am sure the majority would not have made plans. It leaves them in a very difficult situation because these new guidelines are advisory.”

In response to the news, work & pensions secretary Therese Coffey said on Sky News this morning: “We have been working in close contact, so I’m surprised to hear that people think this has come out of the blue – it hasn’t.”

Mr Burnham’s mayoral colleague in West Yorkshire Tracey Brabin has said she’ll raise this issue in a meeting with the vaccine minister Nadhim Zahawi today.

The press conference is due to get underway at 2pm.

