BURY AND ROCHDALE
HEALTHY RADIO

LIVE: Greater Manchester Police expecting to tackle another night of illegal gatherings

August 22, 2020
Greater Manchester Police are expecting to tackle another night of illegal gatherings across the city, as residents still continue to breach COVID-19 restrictions.

In a post on social media, they said: “We’re already getting numerous calls from members of the public reporting breaching of Coronavirus regulations, in addition to other incidents GMP deals with on a daily basis.

As they did yesterday evening, GMP are going to be posting updates on their social media pages,

You can follow all the updates in our live blog below: 

 

Adam Clark
Community, COVID-19
