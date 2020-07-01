BURY AND ROCHDALE
July 1, 2020
LIVE: Greater Manchester Mayor, Andy Burnham holds his weekly Coronavirus press conference

Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham is hosting a press conference at 3 pm this afternoon, to discuss the latest on Greater Manchester’s response to the impact of the current coronavirus outbreak.

He’ll be joined by Sir Richard Leese, Deputy Mayor and Chair of the Greater Manchester Health and Social Care Partnership; Cllr Elise Wilson, Leader of Stockport Council & GMCA Lead for the Economy; and Prof Kate Ardern, Lead Director of Public Health for Health Protection and Emergency Planning.

Follow live updates in our blog below: 

Adam Clark
