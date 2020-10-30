LIVE: GM Mayor hosts press conference on COVID-19 & the Greater Manchester Spatial Framework

Greater Manchester Mayor, Andy Burnham is hosting a bumper 90-minute press conference this afternoon starting at 1 pm.

Firstly, he will give an update on Greater Manchester’s response to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and will also be joined by Deputy Mayor Bev Hughes to discuss enforcement of coronavirus restrictions.

And then following that at around 1.45 pm – the Mayor will be joined by Leader of Stockport Council, Cllr Elise Wilson, who’s also the Economy lead for the GMCA and Salford City Mayor, Mayor Paul Dennett, who leads on Housing and Homelessness for the GMCA to discuss Greater Manchester’s Plan for Homes, Jobs and the Environment – the Spatial Framework.

You can follow the press conference via our live blog below: