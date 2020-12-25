LIVE: Fire service on scene of a building fire in Heywood

Greater Manchester Fire & Rescue service are on the scene of a building fire in Heywood.

The fire is on Agincourt Street and multiple appliances are on scene.

They are urging people to avoid the area, as well as telling local residents to keep doors and windows closed.

No more information is known at this time.

GMFRS said on social media: “We currently have eight pumps and specialist appliances dealing with a building fire in Agincourt Street, Heywood. Please avoid the area. If local, keep your doors and windows closed.”

Follow live updates below: