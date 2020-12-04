Lightopia left dark as opening night sees technical difficulties

Lightopia returned to Heaton Park last night, as the popular light festival opened its doors for the first time this year.

The event pushed back by a few weeks due to COVID restrictions, didn’t please everyone as over half the lights were in darkness due to technical difficulties.

Many of those that attended last night took to social media following the event, one said: “We attended tonight and it was shocking. Half the lights not working, poorly lit paths, full of mud and hardly any lights! How do I seek a refund as we didn’t receive what was advertised.”

While another said: “This was a terrible event – half the lights out and got stuck in the mud in the car park – no social distancing a complete farce – after the farcical I had getting the tickets and also a complete shambles”

One visitor on social media was happy with what he saw:

What was illuminated was beautiful, just unfortunate almost 50% of the displays and attractions were suffering power failure @lightopiafest #manchester #lightopia pic.twitter.com/NcMGuuBhPT — Ben Millerman (@duke68012) December 4, 2020

In response to the comments on social media, the organisers said: “We are contacting all ticket holders from last night to offer a full refund or the option to rebook.

“We deeply apologise for the technical issues that we had on the opening night of Lightopia, which meant some of the lanterns were not lit.

“Rest assured, those visiting the event over the festive season will be able to enjoy the full Lightopia experience.”

Lightopia is open until 10th January, with tickets priced at £20 for adults and £13 for children. Family tickets are also available for £60