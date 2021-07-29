Lifesaving dogs needed to become blood donors in Rochdale

Pet Blood Bank UK is urgently currently appealing for dogs in Rochdale to come forward as blood donors to help save the lives of other dogs. Valentine Vets is running a blood donation session on Saturday 31 July and happy, confident dogs are needed to come along and help.

Pet Blood Bank is just like the human blood service, but for dogs. They collect blood donations from donor dogs across the UK which then go towards helping to save the lives of other dogs in need. Every donation a dog gives can help to save the lives of up to four other dogs. Dogs in Rochdale, as well as all dogs across the UK, have access to the lifesaving blood should they ever need it, so it really is a vital service.

To become a donor, your dog must weigh more than 25kg, be between the ages of 1 and 8, and be fit and healthy. It is also important that they are confident, enjoy meeting new people, and having new experiences as the dogs will go into their donation appointment alone while owners wait outside in order to minimise risk during the pandemic.

The donation itself only takes 5-10 minutes, but owners should expect their dogs to be with the team for around 35-40 minutes. Dogs receive a full health check from the Pet Blood Bank vet before donating and get showered with treats, fuss, and attention throughout their appointment. They even get a goody bag and toy to take home, as well as the pride of being a lifesaver.

Like humans, dogs have different blood types and negative blood is in very high demand as this can be given to any dog in an emergency. However, with only 30% of dogs having this blood type, keeping up with supplies is challenging, particularly during the pandemic. Therefore, Pet Blood Bank is also calling for certain breeds to come forward, as they are more likely to have his vital blood type. These breeds include German Shepherds, Dobermanns, Flat-Coated Retrievers, Greyhounds, Lurchers, Boxers, Old English Sheepdogs, and Weimaraners.

If you are interested in registering your dog to become a lifesaver or would like to book an appointment for the donation session at Valentine Vets on Saturday 31 July, please visit www.petbloodbankuk.org or call 01509 232222.