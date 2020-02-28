LGBT+ Adoption and Fostering Week 2020

If you are LGBT+ and thinking about fostering in Bury, then Foster with Bury would like to hear from you.

From 2-8 March, it is LGBT+ Adoption and Fostering Week and Foster with Bury is encouraging more LGBT+ people to consider becoming a foster carer to a looked after child in the borough.

We welcome LGBT+ potential parents and will support your application to adopt or foster. There are still many children in care whose lives could be transformed by an LGBT+ foster carer.

Councillor Tamoor Tariq, Bury Council’s cabinet member for children and families, said: “There is no typical foster carer, just as there is not a typical foster child. There is diversity in children in foster care, so it is also important to have diversity in the foster carer community.

“We welcome applications from people of any sexuality, race or religion. Your sexual orientation does not affect your ability to foster a child, you don’t have to be married or have a partner either, and we have lots of excellent single foster carers. The most important thing is that you can open your hearts and your homes to support a child who may have not had the best start in life and give them a loving, safe environment.”

To find out more about fostering with Foster with Bury, who can foster and the different types of fostering available, please call 0800 9555 311 or visit www.fosterwithbury.co.uk