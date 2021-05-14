Mill Gate Shopping Centre in Bury have always been committed to creating and contributing to a more sustainable environment. As is demonstrated in their latest campaign: ‘Let’s Grow Together at Mill Gate’.

Now more than ever, being ‘green’ is something on everyone’s mind. From buying eco-friendly products to supporting climate change programmes, we all want to be able to ‘do our bit’. However, at times, we may not be sure how to keep going or even get started in the first place… And that is where Mill Gate’s latest campaign can jump in to help!

Mill Gate Shopping Centre, as part of their wider commitment to going ‘green’, have developed a campaign that focusses on how small changes to our actions can help to make a big difference. By using their custom made and simple Carbon Calculator, you can get an idea of your own carbon footprint and even better; ways to reduce it. Introducing simplistic ways to reduce, recycle, repair and reuse into your daily routine will help enable you to reduce your carbon footprint. The ultimate goal being to protect our environment, support community initiatives, and additionally even save ourselves some money.

Kirsty Williams, Centre manager said: “Our centre has always been committed to reducing the environmental impacts of our operations and delivering leading sustainability solutions to our owners and occupiers throughout the scheme. However, we now want to share this enthusiasm with our customers and wider communities, by helping them understand what their potential environmental impact may be and how they can reduce it – even by the smallest of tasks.”

Alongside the custom Carbon Calculator is a bespoke and fun digital game (that you will struggle to quit playing!), along with a series of tips and activities for the whole family to take part in. Plus, there is even the chance to win a luxury nature getaway worth £100!

Get involved now at https://millgatebury.co.uk/grow-together/

The centre’s service capabilities and position within the heart of Bury town provides the shopping centre with the opportunity to drive and influence change. That means making careful decisions to benefit the environment through protection and enhancement, whilst serving the economic requirements of a successful business enterprise.

An example of this is the dedicated food waste management scheme that Mill Gate retailers take part in. By working with an approved supplier, any food waste can be transformed into electricity by a process called ‘anaerobic digestion’. This both helps the environment and reduces the carbon footprint of the centre itself.

Kirsty Williams, Centre Manager added: “Our aim is to deliver real value in a world where energy management and sustainability are assuming ever greater importance to our owners, retailers and our own local community.”

To understand more about what Mill Gate Shopping Centre is doing to help the environment, please visit: https://millgatebury.co.uk/sustainability