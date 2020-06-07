“LET’S GET BACK TO FOLLOWING THE GUIDANCE” SAYS ANDY BURNHAM

Andy Burnham has held a joint press conference with Liverpool’s mayor to discuss the coronavirus infection rate in the North West, this morning (Sunday 7th).

The two mayors have joined forces after the news on Friday that the region’s ‘R’ figure (the rate at which Covid is transmitted) had risen above 1.

Steve Rotheram, metro mayor of the Liverpool region, and Mr Burnham have discussed exactly how they want the North West to respond.

Mr Burnham said: “We need to empower our communities in the North West with much more up to date information on the ground”,

“People will then be able to see the level of risk in their community,” he says.

“Steve and I think that will strengthen our Public Health message,”.

Mr Burnham says it could take the form of a heat map.

“For of all of this we do need real time data from the testing system and the tracing data,” says Mr Burnham.

He says it’s been too sporadic, and the region needs access to the data from national government.

This appears to be a significant move by the two Mayors.

They are asking people to listen to local leaders rather than the government when it comes to the situation.

They are urging people not to take full advantage of the new eased lockdown situation.

Mr Rotheram says that school reopening should be halted in areas where the R is going in the wrong direction.

Andy Burnham has said it’s a ‘major mistake’ from the Government to allow people to travel for exercise.

‘Those communities have suffered ‘unfairly’ in popular destinations like Blackpool.