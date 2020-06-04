Lee Rigby’s mother “heartbroken” after her son’s name is used “divisively” in Black lives matter protests

Lee Rigby’s mother Lyn has issued a statement urging people to stop using his image and details of his murder.

Soldier Lee Rigby, from Middleton, was killed outside his barracks in Woolwich in 2013, aged 25.

He was murdered by Michael Adebolajo and Michael Adebowale who are now serving life sentences.

Lyn posted a message on the Facebook page for the Lee Rigby foundation which is as follows;

“As a foundation and a Family we are aware of a number of posts using images of Lee and his murder in a dismissive way to fuel arguments against the Black lives matter protests.

Lee proudly served his country to protect the rights and freedoms of all members of this great melting pot of a nation. Seeing his image used to cause hate of any kind especially for those exercising their freedoms in protest against this issue hurts.

We find these posts extremely heartbreaking and distressing, and in complete opposition to what Lee stood for.

We ask you all to please stop using his image and memory in such posts as he was a lover of all humanity. Every race, gender, creed, sexuality and colour. So seeing such use of his name harms not only his family but his legacy and memory.

Our thoughts and support goes out to George Floyd’s friends and family at this tragic time.

We wish you all love and peace at this time”

This comes after protests taking place over the UK and the world following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The African- American man was killed by a white police officer, after he knelt on his neck for eight minutes whilst in custody.